Keir Starmer's challenge to keep UK consumers' feel-good vibes

Drawing a line under this era could make British consumers feel more optimistic, as they did after Tony Blair’s landslide victory in May 1997. Despite voter turnout dropping to a 100-year low, the extent of the majority means that many people will be pleased with the outcome, while the prospect of a more stable five years ahead should provide further reassurance.

A spell of high temperatures — and England progressing in the men’s UEFA European Football Championship — could heighten the feel-good factor. Add the Paris Olympics and Wimbledon to the summer of sport and there could be an unleashing of pent-up demand.

When wet weather abated in May, British retail sales jumped at the strongest pace since January.

Any upturn this year may be too late for fashion retailers — they need clement conditions early in the season when their floaty dresses and fisherman’s sandals hit stores, which they enjoyed in 2023. Late warmth means consumers will likely buy in the summer sales or make do with last year’s apparel, given that the reprieve from rain might not last long.

But supermarkets could benefit from barbecues, and hospitality operators could see gains. Although pubs typically do better from the football than restaurants, a more settled outlook could encourage Brits to eat out a little more.

Like Schumacher, it also helps that Starmer is arriving in No. 10 Downing Street just as high inflation is working its way out of the system. Food prices rose 2.1per cent in June, the 16th consecutive month the annual increase has moderated, according to data provider Kantar. Overall, goods inflation was negative in May, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

Household budgets are recovering with continued wage growth. Lower-paid Britons have seen their incomes rise by about 20 per cent over the past two years after increases in the National Living Wage.