Kejriwal’s arrest: A sign of nervousness?

Before landing the nation’s top political job, Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for more than 12 years. He was investigated — and ultimately acquitted after two decades — over his administration’s alleged complicity in the 2002 Hindu-Muslim riots in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died. The US State Department refused him a visa for nearly a decade, but at home he never had to sit out a political contest. If the same courtesy isn’t extended to Kejriwal — a serving Chief Minister — or bank accounts of the main challenger stay frozen despite the BJP having cornered a lion’s share of funding for the upcoming ballot, then “electoral” is no longer a necessary qualifier to describe India’s political system. But for a late resistance by the Supreme Court, the nation’s slide away from democracy is close to complete.