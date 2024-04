In the ephemeral world, there is an inside-out and an outside-in view. The inside-out is the way one views the world outside and hence it is intrinsic for the self to change the lenses to perceive the outside world differently. There is an adage in Kannada language that essentially means that a jaundiced eye will see the world outside in yellow colour. The outside-in view mandates that one changes to suit the expectations of the viewing world to make it a palatable experience.