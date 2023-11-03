Leopards in a spot

The hype around sighting a carnivore and the subsequent fear stem from the notion that wildlife belongs to the forest and people belong to the city. The evidence, however, is contrary to this notion. Leopards are widespread across the country, and an assessment made in 2020 indicates that there were anywhere between 12 and 13 thousand leopards in India. An older study from 2015 estimated about 1,700 leopards in Karnataka. While many of these individuals live in forests that are considered protected areas, others live amidst human-dominated landscapes. In Maharashtra, for instance, work done by Dr Vidya Atreya shows that leopards live on the fringes of Mumbai in proximity to people, especially at the edge of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In an article she wrote earlier this year, she explains how her team tracked leopards using radio collars and a microchip to determine recaptures in other parts of Maharashtra. Many of the leopards were living entirely in sugarcane fields and preying on stray dogs, among other prey. In Karnataka, work undertaken by Dr. Sanjay Gubbi and his team points out that across the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Tumkur, and Mysore, leopards persist, often in proximity to people and human settlements. The story repeats in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and many other cities across the country.