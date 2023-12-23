Let them live with their land and honour

To integrate land into the ledgers of only capitalist interest and to promote ‘Brand Bengaluru’ at the expense of the vast rural and agricultural belts is not only myopic but also overlooks the very promises that the Congress made during its election campaign. At a time when both drought and the vagaries of climate change are only too evident, it is important for the government to take stock of what trends portend in its neglect of land issues. Declining land under cultivation, a sharp dip in food crop cultivation, the increasing loss of production from climate-related factors, the extant degradation of all natural resources, increasing out-migration and malnutrition among the most marginalised are issues that need to be addressed immediately. If the current government seeks to uphold its declaration of being an ‘inclusive government’ that caters to all, then attention to the pressing needs of rural Karnataka must be an immediate responsibility. If to own and cultivate land is a sign of the highest honour, then to implement its own promises and to chart new policies that assure both social justice, economic stability, and ecological sustainability for a plural and democratic Karnataka must be the government’s goals. As the protesting farmers at Channarayapatna hobli villages assert, they have a right to live in and with land and the sense of honour it bestows on them. Similarly, the government must also honour its own promises to address the needs of rural citizens and their rights to land.