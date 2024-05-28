Liberation and consciousness

Consciousness is one. And, the same consciousness which (or who/what) is one is many also. And there is no contradiction in both the preceding sentences. For example, if sky were looking at all the planets which dot its expanse, it would see those all within itself as an inseparable part of itself. But, suppose, various planets were looking at themselves and other planets and the sky from their comparatively limited vision of their being respectively those planets which they are then, they would see many of them scattered and located in the sky. And, looking from the eye of sky they would judiciously be counted/seen and realised as sky itself, because that’s what they will become after dissolution once their span of being is over, therefore only one. So are they many or one?