Lies, damned lies and statistics

Even if the origin of the phrase is lost in hoary antiquity, it bears a great deal of significance for New India. The Niti Aayog, which replaced the Planning Commission, has every conceivable piece of data available on its website. To reinforce its effectiveness in an election year, it recently launched ‘Niti for States,’ a digital platform with the laudable intent of “strengthening cooperative federalism and empowering data-driven governance.”

An average citizen cannot help but be impressed unless s/he belongs to the non-BJP-ruled states of Karnataka, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu, among the highest contributors to the Union government’s coffers via GST and yet deprived of a fair share of it. The war of words over the GST share between the Union finance minister and these states culminated in the “chombu” election campaign in Karnataka and only reinforced Mark Twain’s notion.