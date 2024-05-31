Long work hours vs employee welfare

The debate surrounding the correlation between extended work hours and resultant health risks has long persisted. The advent of Covid-19 has only amplified this discourse, drawing attention from celebrities and business magnates. Last year, Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, reignited this debate by advocating for a 70-hour work week. Murthy’s proposal sparked a range of reactions, with some notable figures in the business realm endorsing his stance while medical professionals and employees across various sectors criticised it. Advocates of prolonged work hours often overlook the long-term toll. If a 70-hour workweek were implemented, employees would spend a staggering 12–14 hours per day at their workplaces, erasing the hard-won labour regulations that capped work hours at 8 instead of the previous 12–16-hour shifts. More importantly, prioritising productivity over employee well-being is not only unethical but also inhumane. Employers are morally obligated to prioritise the health and well-being of their employees. Therefore, a science-informed or evidence-based approach is required while addressing societal welfare.