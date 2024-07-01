 Looking beyond the bay

Therefore, what is prudent at this juncture is to incorporate members and observers who pose no risk of polarising the organisation. In the expansion plan, BIMSTEC may consider having observers who could contribute to the activities and programmes of the grouping. There is a provision for the inclusion of observers under Article 7(1)(d) of the charter. What is puzzling, however, is that while for the admission of observers, the principle of "unanimity" is mentioned, for the admission of new members, it is just stated as based on “approval of BIMSTEC Summit, upon the recommendation of the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting". At the same time, Article 18 of the charter states that "all decisions in BIMSTEC shall be based on consensus". One is not sure whether it is a simple oversight or by design.