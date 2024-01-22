Lost in the letters

A family friend, being a stickler for traditions, decided to ‘post’ the invitation cards for his daughter’s wedding instead of dashing them off on emails. He got 500 of them printed, smeared the corners with turmeric, as is the tradition, wrote the correct addresses with pincodes, and handed them over personally to the postal officials. The wedding was a grand affair. But more than 200 invitees didn’t turn up, and my friend had to face the ire of his friends and relatives for not inviting them to the wedding, all thanks to the inefficiency of the postal system. Complaining didn’t help, as it was impossible to track a bookpost, it’s like an orphan caught in the system.