China opening new fronts along LAC

Although Indian and Chinese military commanders reached a “mutual consensus to disengage” from all “friction areas,” tensions continue to rise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Satellite images reveal that China is yet to dismantle its tents and other prefabricated and other semi-permanent structures that it has been erecting at the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso. According to some reports, China has, in fact, expanded some of its structures, including a monitoring post in the Galwan Valley. This was reportedly destroyed during the faceoff on June 15 but satellite images indicate that the People’s Liberation Army has rebuilt this post. The situation with regard to Chinese military personnel at face-off sites along the LAC is unclear. Some reports suggest that they are thinning out while others are drawing attention to the PLA amassing troops here. Worryingly, the PLA appears to be opening new fronts. Depsang plains, which lies further north of the Galwan Valley and is closer to Daulat Beg Oldi, is said to be witnessing a significant build-up of troops. Since the June 15 face-off, Chinese officials have repeated claims over the Galwan Valley. Talks between military officials and diplomats of the two sides have taken place. But have these talks resulted in a narrowing of the gap in positions between the two sides? Importantly, does New Delhi have greater clarity on thinking in Beijing?

It may be recalled that for several weeks, the Narendra Modi government denied the amassing of Chinese troops along the LAC or their incursions into Indian territory. As recently as a week ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied that intrusion had taken place. New Delhi has been displaying a bit more transparency about unfolding events along the LAC. A couple of days ago, MEA officials admitted that China “had been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC” since May. Hopefully, this new openness will result in better crafting of strategy.

However, concerns remain. The Modi government’s preoccupation with fighting off Opposition criticism of its mishandling of the crisis rather than focusing all its energies on the situation at the border continues. China’s continuing build-up along the LAC indicates that the crisis is not about to end or even de-escalate. Even if Beijing is not eyeing another face-off along the LAC, it is evident that it is looking at pressuring India militarily in the coming weeks and months to wrest concessions from it at the talks table. Is the Modi government prepared to defend Indian territory and national security robustly?