Coronavirus: Are our children safe?

Whenever there is any kind of emergency or crisis, schools are closed first. And rightly so, because children are most vulnerable and entirely dependent on us for their safety.

It is therefore to be lauded that this time, the governments of most states in our country jumped early into the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. First, the schools and colleges were closed, followed by the closure of malls, theatres, pubs and restaurants and other places where large crowds gather.

I do wish, however, that the governments would go a little further and understand the implications of the lockdown. Schools for the privileged have the advantage of having technology at school and homes so even when closed, learning can go on either through online classes. These are the times when one can test the promise and the hype created over the years about the efficacy of technology in education. While technology is essential and beneficial to add depth and width to learning for children, how good it is to replace the teacher and the classroom is yet to be seen.

Whatever it may be, this benefit is reserved for only the privileged and not for children that go to government schools and free schools like ours. It is a common discourse that government schoolchildren are at least three grades behind those of a mainstream school. Now, this virus and lockdown are going to push them behind even further.

Apart from the hiccup in the learning process, these children from the slums are exposed to an even greater danger. They are now susceptible to the machinations of the rowdies that wield power in the slums. It is important to recognise that young children are fascinated with the temptations that these anti-social elements have to offer. Now that the schools are closed and these young children are roaming around free, they are getting ensnared into petty thefts and experimentation with drugs that is rampant in the slums. So, while the schools are closed to keep these children safe, in real terms they are not safe at all.

To add to the lack of safety, many of these children are going hungry. During the lockdown, they are missing out on the mid-day meals they were served in their schools. In some schools such as ours, they would be given all three meals. With no school to go to now, these meals have been snatched away from them. And that leads to a vicious downslide. With lack of nutrition, they will be more susceptible to any virus around. Even if they return to school post-lockdown, they will be too weak to participate in class activities and active learning. And then, the gap between the privileged and the marginalised will continue to increase even more.

So, what then is the solution? This is a great opportunity for the anganawadis in the slums to be resurrected, sanitised and made available to these children as crèches where learning can continue and meals can be served. I am so happy that government teachers have been asked to attend school and do some planning work even though the children are not coming. This move by the education department should be praised because for the first time, the teachers are being told what the role of a teacher is. This should work as long as the teachers are not exposed to crowded buses and classrooms. These teachers can teach in the crèches created near their schools. A rough estimate can be taken of how many teachers come to school by their own two-wheelers and how many by bus and the plans can be made accordingly.

This is also the time when temples, churches and mosques can be opened for the true purpose of God. These places of worship should be thoroughly sanitised and provide a safe environment for children. It is best to close the doors to the regular devotees and open them up for the children to keep them well-fed and safe.

Some of us are having our teachers prepare assignments on a weekly basis and give it to the children to confine them at home. Their parents come once a week to school to return the homework of the kids and get a fresh set of work. The parents come to the schools in a staggered manner and their temperatures are checked before entry. They have been trained on how to take care of themselves and their children and not be either callous or panic-stricken. They are also given some rice and dal, together with fortified ragi malt, that is to be given to their children. These are simple measures but the parents know that we care for their children, and that while we are as helpless as they are in this situation, something can always be done.

Most importantly, the privileged must give their house helps and maids fully paid leave so that they too can respond to this crisis as equals. Many of these maids have little children going to government schools. It is these children that are out on the streets today. I think we need to realise that by giving the poor their equal rights, we will actually be protecting ourselves, too, and our cities and the world.

While many of us have the privilege of ‘working from home’, what happens to the homeless? They are likely to be victims and carriers of the virus as well. How can we contain this epidemic if our prevention plan does not include them?

These are tough times that call for tough measures and while all cannot be kept happy, at least our children can be kept safe.

(The writer is Founder-CEO, Parikrma Humanity Foundation)