Make agriculture profitable again

India is still reeling from the very severe heat wave that lasted more than two months from April to May and is showing no signs of abating as the anxiously awaited southwest monsoon remains elusive. The May Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation spiked to a 15-month high due to rising food prices. The WPI measures the overall changes in producer prices over time, serving as an inflation indicator based on the prices of goods before they reach consumers. Vegetable prices have soared by 30–50 per cent, and a kilogramme of beans costs over Rs 100. A sheep weighing 10 kg cost Rs 25,000 in Hyderabad, around the time of Eid ul Adha. The heatwave in May spurred the inflation rate for vegetables to the highest level in nine months at 32.4 per cent and a six-month high of 5.8 per cent for fruits. Retail inflation has been far above the RBI’s target of 4 per cent for the past several months.