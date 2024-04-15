Making of a mental acrobat

How would CET coaching help teachers? Well, I can relate to that very well. It feels like an athlete is preparing for a race. So the first question the student would ask is, “How to solve one question in one minute?” As a teacher, I have to be really careful, quick, and nimble; I must imagine myself as a champion of high-jump and long-jump. After all, solving the question quickly requires skipping steps to ensure that I land at the accurate answer safely. As I get older, my memory is sure to improve with these mental acrobatics. That’s because I had to revise, recall, and repeat the process of solving problems many times before, during, and after class. I am quite sure it would be the same for all my fellow teachers as well.