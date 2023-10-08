Making rupee a global currency is a long haul

The rupee depreciates so rapidly because our inflation is higher than that in most peer economies. This is because currently we permit relatively free inward capital flows into our attractive stock/bond markets but are not so open in the reverse direction. As such, large net inflows result, our money supply grows faster than it would have in either a closed economy or a completely open economy. The simple solution would be to ease capital controls. This is admittedly risky, as it could result in losing control over our financial ecosystem. Several countries have had bitter experiences, including heavy currency speculation, in their early years. However, a gradual opening could be attempted if we want the rupee to go global. This is where interesting back and forth moves keep taking place.