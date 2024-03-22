Making urban India water-secure

With an estimated population of about 14 million, Bengaluru, known as the Silicon City of India, currently faces a severe water scarcity. Amidst the threat of heatwaves, the situation is expected to worsen and is unlikely to subside soon. The ongoing water scarcity is primarily due to EL Nino, which resulted in a failed monsoon last year. The city’s water demand is around 2100 MLD, of which around 1470 MLD is met by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), with the rest sourced from groundwater. As borewells and major reservoirs in the Cauvery Basin dry up, several residential communities across the city are turning to private water supplies. In the absence of adequate and reliable municipal supply, during periods of acute water shortages, the unmet demand for water is mostly fulfilled by private suppliers, usually through the informal market.