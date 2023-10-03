Maldives: New President, old issues

It should be noted that the foundations of India-Maldives relations have been strong. China is too far away, and Indian proximity is a big plus for the Maldives. Despite the nature of relations, India has always stood by the Maldives in times of crisis. Significantly, India reached out with the requisite aid and assistance during the 2004 tsunami, the 2014 water crisis, the 2020–21 pandemic, and further such trying situations. The atoll state figures prominently in New Delhi’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision. Notably, India’s ‘comprehensive strategy of development cooperation’ with the Maldives complements the ‘national framework for development’ of the Maldives. India’s development assistance has been transparent and focused on the needs and priorities of the people. The people of the Maldives know this. As opposed to what was played out by the media, the recent mandate was not about India or China but about the nature and dynamics of domestic politics and governance.