Mass layoffs shouldn’t be routine

By Sarah Green Carmichael

Doug had been pressuring Ed and Alvy to lay off a portion of their scrappy little division. Ed and Alvy didn’t want to do it, but the parent company was struggling, and it seemed as if push had finally come to shove.

They showed up in Doug’s office the next morning with a list of two names: their own.

Doug backed off.

This story is recounted in a new book by Stanford professors Robert Sutton and Huggy Rao, The Friction Project: How Smart Leaders Make the Right Things Easier and the Wrong Things Harder. They offer it as an example of “shielding”, in which managers “deflect and absorb the (expletive) than rains down from above”.

The story of Ed and Alvy is a goodie but an oldie — they wielded their shields in 1985. Mass layoffs had only emerged as a phenomenon a few years earlier, in the late 1970s, and were then perceived as a sign of a company in serious distress.

In 1979, less than 5 per cent of Fortune 100 companies announced layoffs, according to scholarship by sociologist Art Budros. Even in the 1980s, when downsizing started to become more common, executives who relied on it were called “corporate killers” and given nicknames like “Neutron” and “Chainsaw”.

Oh, how times have changed. In 1994, almost 45 per cent of the largest US companies announced layoffs. Downsizing was by then no longer a sign of a business in trouble. It had become a routine management practice — and is even more of one now.

My quick tally of cuts announced in 2023 suggests 58 per cent of the Fortune 100 announced layoffs last year, including Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and tech giants Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Another 5 per cent already announced job cuts in the first month of 2024. Some of these companies also downsized in 2022 and 2021. With pink slips so common and seemingly random, no wonder Gen Zers think nothing of posting footage of their layoffs on TikTok.