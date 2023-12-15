Mesmerising flowers

Little wonder then that even lacklustre spaces, either in living rooms or large offices, can be made lovely by little posies of flowers, like luminescent-white roses, lilies, etc. From the sitting space of my balcony, I keep sighting a solitary periwinkle flower on a slender stem, springing from a small chink, on the sodden surface of the wall of my neighbour. The mere sight of it magically transforms my mood, ushering in joy and mirth within me. Now I know why the well-heeled folks are willing to fritter away wads of currencies, on wondrous floral decorations, during weddings, etc.