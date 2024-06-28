Methodical destruction of the education system

Where the problem begins

The problem begins when there is an unnecessary valorisation of a profession to an extent that it becomes one of the few sources of hope for the students. A worldview is created that hierarchises professions, and, therefore, establishes one kind of profession as emblematic of 'success' when compared to others. This idea gets embedded in society, which wants its children to only become engineers or doctors at any cost. Private capital and the State together bolster it by creating precarity and joblessness for students from other disciplines.

The education system takes it a step further when it destroys the continuity between school education and higher education. The learning in schools ought to be sufficient to compete for the exams to seek entry into higher education. However, the students cannot compete for these 'coveted' courses without assistance from coaching centres and, consequently, they become the bridges between school education and higher education. The hope for a possibly better job and the economic insecurity of students in this world of precarity get monetised by these so-called knowledge providers.

There is an intentional design, therefore, to not teach school students what is expected in the admission tests for higher education and to not ask them in admissions tests what they learn in schools. If this disjunct is rectified, coaching centres for engineering and medical exams will disappear. The State does not want to address this disjunct. It rather talks about managing the coaching industry. A web of institutions thriving at the cost of students’ lives and family’s debt has emerged as an alternate site of the education economy. The total market revenue of the coaching industry in India is approximately Rs 58,000 crore and is projected to reach Rs 1.3 lakh-crore by 2028. The vulgarity of this industry and these examination systems are celebrated through reports of success stories. The paper leak is an example of how far the principle of monetisation that a neoliberal State talks of can go, and it has a fully developed system to ensure this.