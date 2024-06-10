Miles of smiles

After the exam on a Saturday morning in the scorching summer, I made my way to the notice board to note down the details for Monday. I boarded the Hubli bus, tendering a rupee as fare. Then suddenly a dilemma clouded my thoughts: which subject was it on Monday? Uncertainty loomed over me, making me anxious. The only way to be sure was to go back to the notice board. Reluctant to request an additional rupee for bus fare from my parents, I decided to cycle all the way to college in the scorching sun. Pedalling my bicycle, I covered 23 km to Dharwad in the oppressive heat.