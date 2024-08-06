Modi must get used to hearing the Opposition

The 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) was the very nadir of parliamentary functioning in the history of India’s parliamentary democracy. The maximum number of Opposition MPs were suspended then. In an unprecedented move, 146 opposition MPs were suspended in the winter session of December 2023. Opposition MPs were not present in the House when the crucial new criminal laws were rammed through. Instead of first debating Bills in the House, the Modi-led regime issued 11 ordinances per year between 2014 and 2021. Ten ordinances were issued on the eve of the 2019 general elections. The Modi government introduced 82 Bills in Parliament between 2019 and 2020 but only 17 were sent to parliamentary standing committees for scrutiny.