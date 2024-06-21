Modi should give coalition allies more room to spend

We know enough to predict what they will ask for. Modi’s two biggest alliance partners — Bihar’s Janata Dal (United) and Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party, headed by state chief ministers Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, respectively — have long demanded a greater infusion of federal funds into their states’ coffers. Now that they are pivotal to power in New Delhi, they undoubtedly see a moment to cash in.

Markets would seem to agree with that forecast: Companies linked to infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh have massively outperformed the indices over the past fortnight.

What’s odder is that Kumar and Naidu should have similar demands, despite the fact that they represent very different states. Bihar is India’s poorest, with economic and human development indicators worse than much of sub-Saharan Africa. Kumar is best known for innovative welfare schemes targeted at the bottom of the pyramid. His need for money is clear.

Naidu, on the other hand, is remembered for transforming the city of Hyderabad into a technology-and-innovation hub. Before Andhra Pradesh lost its northwestern districts (and Hyderabad) in a 2014 rewriting of state boundaries, it registered decades of growth, evolving from one of India’s most backward states into one of its most advanced. Now, though, the TDP wants to sink billions into a new capital to replace Hyderabad.

What the two states have in common is debt. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have both spent more than New Delhi would like and are bumping up against the strict fiscal rules that federal policy makers have designed for state governments. This has limited the policy space available to both Kumar and Naidu.

Over the past decade under Modi, the central government has grown much stronger compared to states, particularly when it comes to raising revenue and setting policy. India’s indirect tax regime, for example, was standardized in 2017. It increased efficiency, but also reduced the policy levers available to state leaders.

States have few other options to source funds. Without Modi’s assent, Naidu will struggle to raise money for his new capital either from taxes or the markets.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s promises to his voters are large: “land to the landless, and homes for the homeless.” Bihar officials estimate that fulfilling them will cost almost 1 per cent of India’s GDP. At the same time, as Kumar has pointed out, almost half the money Bihar receives is earmarked for New Delhi’s pet schemes, which he or his voters don’t control. What remains often arrives so late that it disrupts the state’s plans.