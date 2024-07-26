Modi’s budget has a big credibility gap

By Mihir Sharma

Ten years after he was first elected India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi may finally have diagnosed why India’s growth, while better than in many countries, hasn’t taken off the way his supporters expected in 2014. But he still needs to prove he’s willing to do what it takes to fix the problem.

The budget that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced earlier this week will serve as the major economic policy roadmap for the year. It wisely focused on three issues: debt, factor markets including land and labor, and jobs. All are drags on growth.

Modi has credibility on the first. His governments have unquestionably been fiscally conservative. Even in this budget, released in an election year when most politicians would have turned on the spending taps, Sitharaman reduced the fiscal deficit target by two-tenths of a percentage point from earlier projections, to 4.9 per cent of GDP.