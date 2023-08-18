Monster math and a master

I start my day with ‘Guru bramha, Guru Vishnu’ and each time I chant it, I feel goosebumps and my heart races away. This chant makes me ponder “Can I be like my teacher?” Though I know fully well that I can only strive to be a copy of my teacher, not truly become the original.
Several years ago, mathematics and I were a perfect match--we both had numerous problems, and had no solutions to some of our problems. Back in my school days, as maths tests loomed, my stomach churned not only with butterflies but also with crocodiles. I trembled, looking at the question paper in my hands. This fear of math held a special place in my heart.
I must confess I am grateful to those ‘well wishers’ who suggested that I pursue science even though I aspired to do my masters in arts. That is when I met my best math teacher to date, Reshma Ma’am. I never ever imagined in my wildest dreams that math could be so easy. All it required was presence of mind and simple thinking. Once, my teacher told me, “It’s okay to practice to become the best. One need not feel bad. Some may reach their goals on the very first try, while others may need more attempts. But remember when you achieve your goal, everyone will celebrate and no one will count,
or remember, the number of chances you missed.”
With incredible patience, like that of a mother, Reshma ma’am held my hand and guided me. She made sure I picked my numbers up. In a world without mobile phones, or social media distractions, we communicate freely and effectively. It felt as if a divine force was instructing me every time I sought to clear my doubts or her guidance. I have also chuckled aloud at how silly my doubts were. Yet, ma’am always cleared them with the care of teaching a little child. Not once did my teacher belittle my questions, even if they were terribly wrong; she would say, “I think this approach is better” or “it’s better this way.” Never “you are wrong.”
She taught me more than just mathematics--she instilled in me the priceless values of simplicity, empathy, sincerity, honesty, kindness and helpfulness.
Today, if you were to ask me, “How do you handle mathematics?” I’d simply reply, “With the support of a divine power and the guidance of my mathematics teacher, who is now not just my teacher but also my colleague. In fact, I am now teaching mathematics myself.”