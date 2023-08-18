Monster math and a master

I must confess I am grateful to those ‘well wishers’ who suggested that I pursue science even though I aspired to do my masters in arts. That is when I met my best math teacher to date, Reshma Ma’am. I never ever imagined in my wildest dreams that math could be so easy. All it required was presence of mind and simple thinking. Once, my teacher told me, “It’s okay to practice to become the best. One need not feel bad. Some may reach their goals on the very first try, while others may need more attempts. But remember when you achieve your goal, everyone will celebrate and no one will count,

or remember, the number of chances you missed.”