Moral angles in business quarters

On that particular day, the proprietor’s son, was holding the fort, as his father was out of town. What had always appealed to me about this youngster was his affable disposition, his alacrity, and abundant efforts in making all his clients amply happy with their acquisitions. That day, I was to procure a silver pendant, on which I had persistently haggled over the prices the previous week. When I handed him the pre-fixed amount, I was really perplexed to receive back few currencies of hundred! The reason: the see-sawing silver prices had slightly sunk that week! I was swamped by both shock and surprise, seeing his sincerity and singular business ethics.