More evidence needed to say CPI(M) is critically relevant in West Bengal

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) put up a weeks-long, statement show in West Bengal, culminating in a big event at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade ground on January 7. The ‘Insaf Samabesh’ demonstrated that the CPI(M) and the Left have not become completely moribund.

Bigger challenges await it, and more evidence is needed to say the CPI(M) is critically relevant in the state’s political life, and it will be able to scale the big peaks.

Groups of people trekked for weeks from various parts of the state to reach Kolkata for the meeting. Whatever the actual number, the attendance was impressive. The fact that it was held under the aegis of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI(M)’s youth wing, may suggest that there are green shoots in the Left political space.

Let us put on file an old truism: the size of crowds at rallies says little about the political capital of their organisers. People attend them for any number of reasons that reveal little about organisational strength, electability, and ideological-political coherence.

Let’s take the last first. Ideological coherence has never been the mainstream Left’s strong suit since Independence — thus, a raft of social-democratic parties that insist on calling themselves communist or Marxist, or both, litter the Left space.

Nomenclature matters, with apologies to the bard. It is unfortunate that blinkers still prevent the mainstream Left from acknowledging it is a Left-of-Centre ‘bourgeois political’ formation. Had it done so, it might have contributed to working on attainable goals such as poverty alleviation, universal healthcare, education, social security, and job-oriented growth. For an evaluation, look at West Bengal during its 34 years in power.

On January 7, we were given another dose of interplanetary rhetoric. Many parties in the Indian National Developmental and Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) are struggling to reconcile positions taken nationally and regional political compulsions. So too the CPI(M), which wastes no opportunity to excoriate the Trinamool Congress (TMC), not just for its obvious feats of misgovernance, but for imagined conspiracies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which the CPI(M) can be charged as justly — remember its obvious assistance to the Hindutva peddlers during the 2019 elections, while ‘unofficially’ proclaiming puerile slogans like ‘aagey Ram, parey baam (first Ram, then Left)’.