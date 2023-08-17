More women in workforce is key to India becoming a $5 trillion economy

Reducing the time required for unpaid household responsibilities requires scaling up investments in infrastructure. There is strong evidence that those states in India that have improved physical infrastructure show an improving trend in female business ownership share. Lack of access to certain types of infrastructure services (transport, access to water, and sanitation) are shown to affect women more than men. Transport infrastructure and paved roads within villages are especially important. Travel in India can be limited, dangerous, and unpredictable, and women face greater constraints on geographic mobility imposed by safety concerns and/or social norms. States with better transport infrastructure alleviate one of the major constraints for female entrepreneurs in accessing markets.