Mutual fund investing: What kind of investor are you?

Markets reward patience, not busyness. Every extra decision increases the chance of making a mistake. In mutual fund investing, simplicity is not a lack of intelligence—it is a sign of it.
Pratik Oswal
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 19:43 IST
