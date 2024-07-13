My other car is a Maybach... sort of!

But, why not? All of us do a bit of show off knowingly, like my friend who showed off a ‘Mont Blanc’ pen, which showed its real metal when its colour faded, or people wearing zirconia hoping others would think it is a real diamond. The same applies to German silver, which is neither German nor silver. Worst is, people calling themselves so and so followed by ‘oxon’, while they might not have gone to Trinity or the likes in Oxford, but to one of the lesser-known dozens of schools in the Oxford village. Who can verify?