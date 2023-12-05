Navigating the health crisis

In the bustling economic landscape of India, a silent epidemic is affecting not only citizens’ health but also the vitality of the workforce. The rise in chronic illnesses, particularly diabetes, cardiac ailments, and hypertension, isn’t just a statistical concern for health policymakers but a lived reality within India’s corporate corridors. Reflecting a global trend, this phenomenon is reshaping how businesses view employee health and productivity.
The WHO identifies India as home to approximately 77 million adults with diabetes, indicating potential further health issues. Additionally, only 12 per cent of Indians with high blood pressure have it under control, with the rest contributing to the nation’s health burden. The Global Burden of Disease study has also found that cardiovascular diseases have led to a significant death rate, ranging from 248.6 to 350.9 per 100,000 individuals in 2021. Such illnesses often result in early mortality, which highlights a pressing concern.
Chronic illnesses are long-lasting conditions with persistent effects requiring a complex interplay of medical intervention, lifestyle adjustments, and ongoing care. In India, the magnitude of this issue is significant, given the sheer number of individuals affected. Data from the WHO underscores the prevalence of such conditions, with millions grappling with the day-to-day challenges posed by these diseases. The intersection of these health challenges with the workforce brings forth a unique set of obstacles for both employees and employers.
Employees with chronic illnesses often encounter hurdles beyond physical symptoms. The psychological strain of managing a chronic condition can manifest in reduced concentration, increased fatigue, and a need for frequent medical appointments, all of which can impact work performance. Societal stigmas and workplace cultures that do not accommodate these realities worsen the difficulties faced by these employees. The traditional Indian workplace, with its high value placed on long hours and continuous presence, may inadvertently penalise those who cannot conform to this ideal due to health constraints.
The challenges are multifaceted. For employees, their health has a direct impact on their ability to perform work tasks. But there is also an indirect effect on their mental well-being, as chronic illness can be a source of significant stress and anxiety. For employers, the challenge lies in balancing the need for productivity with the imperative of fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment. The prevalence of chronic diseases within the workforce threatens not only the well-being of employees but also the operational efficiency and, ultimately, the profitability of businesses.
From an organisational perspective, addressing the needs of chronically ill workers is a matter of strategic importance. It requires a shift from a reactive stance to a proactive one, where health promotion and disease prevention become integral to corporate policy. Companies can no longer afford to view health management solely as a personal issue but must recognise it as a critical factor in workforce sustainability and corporate responsibility.
Suitable interventions for managing chronic illness within the workforce encompass a spectrum of measures. These can range from implementing flexible working hours to accommodate medical appointments to more comprehensive health and wellness programmes that provide regular health screenings, lifestyle coaching, and stress management workshops. Additionally, there’s a need for policies that support the mental health of employees, recognising the psychological impact of chronic diseases.
One of the essential components of such interventions is creating a culture of openness and support around health issues. This can be facilitated by leadership that communicates the importance of health to both individuals and the organisation. Moreover, training managers and HR personnel to handle health-related conversations with empathy and discretion can go a long way towards destigmatizing chronic illness in the workplace.
Furthermore, the integration of technology in health management, such as the use of health apps and telemedicine services, can provide employees with the tools they need to manage their conditions effectively. These digital solutions can offer convenience and privacy, which are especially valuable in the context of chronic illnesses.
The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiac ailments, and hypertension within India’s workforce is a clarion call for organisations to rethink their approach to employee health. There is a clear imperative for Indian businesses to lead with empathy and innovation, crafting workplace policies and cultures that not only acknowledge the reality of chronic illness but actively work to support those affected by it. Through concerted efforts that prioritise the health of their employees, companies can not only enhance the well-being of their workforce but also secure their own long-term success in India’s dynamic economy.
(The writer is an assistant professor. TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal)