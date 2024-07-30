NDA government’s 20th century Budget

It envisages ‘pooling of credit risks’ in a ‘self-financing guarantee fund’ financed from upfront and annual guarantee fees paid by the MSME applicants to avail loans up to Rs 100 crore. No actuarial assessment seems to have been done to determine how much premium will need to be paid to keep the fund solvent. Will the MSMEs create such an insurance pool? Prima facie the proposal appears to be stillborn.