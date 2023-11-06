Needed: A mentor for schools

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has categorised the children of age group 3 to 18 years into four groups with a 5+3+3+4 structure, based on the research findings on the learning abilities of children. This covers the stages from anganwadi/pre-school to secondary education of twelfth grade. The recently published National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education 2023 outlines the educational framework and guidelines for school education in India. NCF 2023 contains updated approaches to teaching and learning, subject-wise curricular guidelines, cross-cutting themes, and strategies to promote holistic development and quality education. The schools are expected to adopt the guidelines of NCF. The Ministry of Education (Ed Monitor, October 18, 2023) has plans to create a ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ called ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry’ (APAAR) for every student from pre-primary to higher education, starting from next year. The scheme aims to provide a centralised system for tracking academic performance and achievements. Some states and Union Territories have already initiated steps to implement it.