NEP: Look before you lay down policy 

Secondly, the NEP itself has stated that the colleges/universities can opt for three or four-year degree programmes with one or two years' PG programme as the case may be. No great academic harm would be done to the students if the state decides to continue with the existing three years’ UG and two years’ PG programmes, provided the course contents at the UG and PG levels would be backed up by emphasis on balancing domain knowledge with requisite skills to make the students job-ready. This is where the Boards of Studies in various disciplines across faculties should have representation for industry experts to draw on their expertise in curriculum preparation. The Boards of Studies alone should frame the curriculum. The practice of associating the Karnataka State Higher Education Council with curriculum formation should be done away with.