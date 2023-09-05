NEP or SEP, reform is the way forward

Quality is the key to overcoming job disruptions and meeting unforeseen demands. Merely tinkering with syllabi or embellishing trivial issues will not yield tangible dividends. Curriculums need to be transformed by integrating inter- and intra-disciplinary areas and creating new courses to promote sound foundational knowledge and open up new horizons. Evolving novel curricula is akin to the metamorphosis of larval forms into adults. Refusing to metamorphose, the larva remains a larva and prevents the emergence of a colourful butterfly! The creation of new courses should be the core theme of any education policy. For instance, various biological subjects can be integrated to form ‘Modern Biology’. Sociology, social anthropology, and social work can be combined as ‘Human Sociobiology’. Tailor-made courses in mathematics, statistics, and AI are needed to strengthen foundational knowledge in all streams. Courses in the liberal arts are essential for the all-round development of learners (25% of total classes).