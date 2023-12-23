New criminal laws increase police powers, reduce accountability

Draco was a 7th-century Greek lawmaker in Athens who created a legal code that gave very harsh punishment — hence the word Draconian. We in modern India have just made a terrifying caricature of constitutional democracy. The rights of our Opposition MPs have been trampled on in the manner in which 146 have been suspended from Parliament for reasons that do not merit silencing lawmakers who represent a quarter of the Indian people. But even more sinister is how the Narendra Modi regime passed laws that replaced the existing criminal laws while much of the Opposition was kicked out of Parliament.

The ancient Babylonians are said to have created the first legal code in the world. Contemporary laws must be critiqued by domain experts, but citizens need to understand what could happen if (and when) circumstance compels them to enter the labyrinth of the criminal justice system. We have laws today, presumably, for our safety and to prevent abuse of citizens by other citizens. But if we examine the new laws, we have just increased the powers of the police, and reduced their accountability.

We are moving further away from the liberal humane democracy we had set out to be at the time of the founding of independent India.

First, data according to the National Crime Records Bureau (2020) shows that the Dalits, the Muslims and the Tribals constitute more than 50 per cent of the prison population in Indian jails. This reveals that marginalised communities continue to be jailed (and tortured) in numbers larger than their share of the population. The reasons for this are societal prejudice and their lack of capacity to be heard by those who run the criminal justice system plus limited access to legal aid.

We have in India made some amazing films on the fate of ordinary citizens from marginalised social groups when they get trapped in the crosshairs of the law. There is the award-winning Court made in 2014 about the fate of a teacher, activist, and singer named Narayan Kamble who is arrested due to a certain prejudice against his protest songs that highlight the condition of manual scavengers who work without any protection. In 2021, we saw Jai Bhim, a gut-wrenchingly powerful film about a lawyer who helps a Tribal woman search for her husband who goes missing from police custody after he is arrested for robbery.