New year, new temple, old problems

There is also the larger problem of a very un-Indian way of governing, a manner that is far removed from an understanding of the culture and ethos of the nation that the BJP is so proud to claim as one of its foundational grounds. For at the centre of Indian ethos is values, a steadfast commitment to ‘dharma’ and a moral compass whose careful calibration of right versus wrong that is never to be compromised. It might be fashionable to argue that there are no values in politics. After all, which party in India is about values? And if that is so, then it is possible to argue that the BJP has not risen to power, it has fallen in power and may be taking the nation down with it. We will need all the Lord’s blessings to come out of this sinkhole.