Nexus between envy and acrimony

A paternal relative, placed in a multi-national company, has a potent intellect, along with a pleasing persona. He was once saying, “A senior colleague of mine has this singular envy towards me, which is starkly seen. The envy manifests in his malicious ways of making me feel miserable at all moments. He even tries to stymie my strides of progress and success. When his incessant efforts turn ineffective in inhibiting my career growth, he exhibits that intense animosity. I placate myself feeling, “A happy and highly-competent human, would never ever harm, harry, or unduly hector others. It is only the distraught, distressed, and disgruntled lot, like him, who try diffusing dollops of trauma around”.”