NIMHANS: 70 years of mental health

This year marks 70 years since the establishment of the first post-graduate centre for psychiatry and other fields of mental health in independent India, the All India Institute of Mental Health, or AIIMH.

The AIIMH and the mental hospital were amalgamated to form the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, or NIMHANS, in 1974.

The current year is special as it celebrates these two milestones of this prestigious institution. It is thus apt to chronicle not just its growth as an institute of national repute but also to share current important learnings in the fields of mental health and neuroscience. This is the first of a series of articles on this theme describes the evolution of NIMHANS to its current stature.