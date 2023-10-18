No chickening out from this!

The lacunae were soon outnumbered by angry men, people close to the management, who surrounded us. How dare we, they demanded, trespass on a temple of knowledge? We city slickers had no idea how schools functioned in small towns. The temperature in the courtyard, where we were shoved, rose in more ways than one. But for our correspondent’s demeanour, as refined as that of the gentlemen around us, blows would have landed on us. Following exchanges that invoked family members, we made our way out.