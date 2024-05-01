No picture-perfect life

I had studied Rasselas as an MA text, half a century ago, and recalled it recently in connection with another royal figure. Until last December, the Princess of Wales was always in the public eye, arrayed in elegant ensembles of every imaginable shade. Smiling and waving, she was seen to carry out her duties with enthusiasm. Suddenly, this pillar of strength to the British monarchy announced that she had cancer. While one hopes the brave woman will beat the disease, one must admit that the mere mention of the big C is scary. Just when everything was going wonderfully well, Catherine, who appeared in the proverbial pink of health, has been dealt a devastating blow.