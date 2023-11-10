Nothing Grande about it

After the Shanti Vilases, Prem Nivases, and Sri Niketans of long ago gave way to names inspired by the geography of the neighbourhood, we began to see a profusion of Hill Views, Lakesides, Park Vistas, and Temple Heights. And then builders realised that a residence didn’t actually have to look anything like its name suggested. Hence came the Manors and Regencies that weren’t stately in the least, and Chateaus and Chalets that didn’t appear the least bit European! And even if you called your building The Cascades, you didn’t have to guarantee a 24/7 water supply. The trick was to add a superfluous vowel to an adjective and toss a “Grande” or “Royale” into the name, and you could get away with not providing the most basic of necessities.