Now is the time for reforms

1. There should be complete transparency about the donors and recipients.

2. All donations should be made through banking channels only. Donors, banks, and political parties must notify the National Commission for Political Parties of each transaction within a reasonable time. Donors must also mention details of their current relationships with the state and central government departments, including at the proposal stages, if any. All such donations shall have no tax liability on the part of the political parties, and the donors should be eligible to get a 100% rebate on their income for tax purposes.

3. Political parties should not be allowed to receive any donations in cash, particularly when digital transactions are the new normal now. However, if it needs to be continued for some more time, then political parties that receive cash donations must pay income tax at 40% plus cesses. Donations received in cash beyond Rs 10 crores in a year must be taxed at the rate of 60% plus cesses.

4. The filing of income tax returns by political parties should be mandatory, whether there is any tax liability or not.

5. No donor should be permitted to donate more than 20% of their average net profits during the previous three years in any year to all kinds of recipients, including political parties. Donors to political parties must also submit details of all their donations made during a year to all recipients in a year to the National Commission for Political Parties.

6. Donors from sectors such as agriculture, which are not required to pay income tax, may also give donations only through banking channels, and the government may fix norms for donations separately based on their holdings.

7. The National Commission should have the power to get the accounts of any political party audited by the CAG, if necessary.

I think it is time that political parties raise most of their funds through legitimate channels like collecting annual membership fees from certain categories of their members and through fund-raising events, etc.

Lastly, I suggest that the central government seek comments from the general public by notifying them of the proposed policy for funding the political parties before finalising it. This may minimise the chances of people going to court against the policy.

I am sure people may have many more useful suggestions to improve the functioning of our political parties. I have no doubt that the general public and many enlightened politicians will support these suggestions, as they will ultimately help their parties gain public support for their political activities.