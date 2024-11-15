Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Nuclear energy to Net Zero: What lies ahead

Nuclear energy to Net Zero: What lies ahead

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) have emerged as a viable green energy source.

Follow Us :

A R Sundararajan
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 23:52 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionCommentNuclear energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us