Nurture scientific temper for a progressive state

On this World Science Day, we have a golden opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to inculcating a scientific temper in every citizen of Karnataka. Let us honour the legacies of our founding fathers by embracing a culture of inquiry, rationality, and progress. In the words of Dr Carl Sagan, “Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge.” Let us embrace this way of thinking and continue to foster a culture of scientific temper, inquiry, and reform, thereby paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous Karnataka.