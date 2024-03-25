Nurturing resilience

The capacity to effectively navigate the challenges and disappointments of life is resilience. It extends beyond character traits like adaptability and calls for awareness of outside influences that could make it more difficult for us to recover. Stress and negativity can be brought on by other people, events or environments, which puts our resistance to the test. It’s critical to recognize and deal with toxic relationships, unsupportive environments and self-destructive tendencies. Setting limits, being aware of and articulating one’s limitations and creating constructive coping mechanisms are all part of building resilience. Being flexible in the face of hardship and acknowledging our emotions without allowing them to rule us are examples of spiritual resilience. Even though complex relationships can be challenging, they provide chances for personal growth and help us set healthy boundaries.