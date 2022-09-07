Consciousness & Intelligence

If ever our priority becomes to explore the relationship existing between the consciousness and the intelligence in its entirety then, humanity is destined to take quantum leap in terms of our universal well-being. As earthlings we need to understand the nature of relationship existing between the intelligence and the consciousness as it really is.

And after understanding we must articulate it in such a language/manner that all the earthlings find themselves in agreement over our understanding and comprehension of the same with supreme clarity. As,any vagueness in this matter may spell doom for humanity. One may ask, why has the aforesaid clarity become our pressing need and necessity?

Looking at the pace of applied sciences driven innovations and inventions today, one can predict the future situation/scenario which seers and scientists have been apprehensive about. Precisely, if the decision-making shifts from human beings to algorithms (artificial intelligence) then, interpretation of data alone will stay established as the irrefutable fact in the court of intelligence to deliver/decide the “justice”. And, whether the advocate is the artificial intelligence(algorithm) or a human being will become irrelevant. This will give artificial intelligence an extra edge over its master namely human. Turning humans from master to servant will become market compulsion soon.

That’s why the aforesaid clarity must be seen as our necessity and pressing need. None can imagine the volume of human tragedy if at some point of time human life is driven out and out by artificial intelligence(compulsion). Consciousness is verily another name for the life. Life vibrates on the bedrock of consciousness. If the proportion of compulsions goes up in life, the life will go out of balance.

There is not an iota of doubt that we are excited/eager about the new possibilities which artificial intelligence is opening before us. But in the ultimate analysis, Indic wisdom says that artificial Intelligence driven decisions will not be in the favour of the humanity, though, in the beginning it may appear to be the case. The current excitement is misleading. The responsibility and authority of decision making especially in the domains which impact the life of all earthlings must stay with human consciousness. This may go down the history as the most intelligent collective choice made consciously and conscientiously by the humanity ever.