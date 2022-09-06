Detached but duty-bound

While speaking about the nature of human activity, the Bhagawad Geeta in its Gnana Yoga chapter differentiates between good and useful or creative activities (Karma) and bad or destructive activities (VIKARMA). The Geeta also speaks of another state of human consciousness -- that of inactivity or ‘AKARMA’ as it is called. In our understanding, when there is some physical movement, we deem it as activity. When there is no physical movement, we take it as inactivity. The state where there is no physical activity and the mind and intellect are also in a sort of hibernation is a state of laziness or indolence.

“Never allow yourself to go to this state. Be alert” advises the Geeta. Here, a subtle variant of this ‘akarma or inactive’ state is highlighted. Physically, the individual may appear to be inactive, doing nothing. But the mind and intellect can be fully functional and active. A scientist immersed in his intellectual explorations, a writer engaged in his mental creative churning are examples of this state. Bhagawan Ramana Maharshi used to sit on his couch, eyes focused on the distant horizon, appearing totally inactive to the onlookers. But his intellect was a roaring ocean of spiritual accomplishments, manifesting as words of wisdom in loquacious interludes.

What appears as physical inactivity may be intense activity on the mental plane. The Geeta now shows another facet of this truth. When a man is engaged in some physical activity, but is able to view his actions in a detached manner, as if he is not the doer, then it is as if he is not doing anything. This state, when one does work as a duty, with no prior notions of gain, in a spirit of service should be attained for mental poise and purity, says the Geeta. Because, such a mind, as the Geeta says, can think along multiple paths simultaneously and aid in the creative output. A mind thus able to see activity in inactivity and inactivity in activity is the hallmark of intelligence, says the Geeta. This ability marks out a ripe and mature mind, which empowers man to do his duty without any ulterior motive or any sort of pre-conceived notions. This knowledge is like a fire which burns down the forest of ignorance and selfishness, says the Geeta. The lives of all great achievers, be it in any field, bear testimony to this universal truth.