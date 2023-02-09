Dharma is the need of the hour

Dharma - A term loaded with meaning and a principle if honored in spirit and not in the breach can save humanity from much of its troubles. Loosely translated it could mean the right, fair and just way of living, a clearly spelt out discipline and well thought out tenets that cover every area of life.

While there are general dharmas- for instance speaking the truth at all times, nonviolence, non-stealing and maintaining purity and character among other things, there are dharmas for professions too!

Dharma between buyer and seller, employer and employee, landlord and tenant, doctor and patient, teacher and taught, lawyer and client, seller and buyer not to forget dharma in war (never attack when the enemy is asleep) dharma for a Kshatriya which is to fight - it has all been spelt out in times past. And the one thing that hear of in our political scenario when election results are inconclusive – coalition dharma!

Adhering to dharma may not be an easy option but will help good karma accrue in our account and come to our rescue in times of need. Anything that is adharmic even a prayer to the Divine asking for favors of that kind will only lead to disastrous consequences and the effects passing on to many generations. When dharma rules we are blessed by the bounties of nature and at the individual level good health and strength.

Why is Dharma given the go by today? In this world of greed and lust for power, people go to any lengths to fulfil their selfish aspirations. To such folks the end is what matters and must be achieved through fair means or foul. No thought is given to whether the means are in line with the tenets of dharma. There is no fear in the heat of that moment about the ensuing consequences. Likewise, when countries go to war or kingdoms wage battles for territorial gain often disrespecting treaties or agreements there is untold suffering, damage and loss.

The food we eat, the fast-paced lives we lead, the messages that hit us from various quarters, the examples set by a few leaders, celebs and other figures whom we want to emulate little knowing their inner lives, egg us on in this pursuit of adharmic acts. Let us put dharma centre stage before we reach the point of no return.