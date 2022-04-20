Encouragement is essential

I recently read a story about Dante Gabriel Rossetti, the 19th-century poet and painter. He was once shown some drawings by an elderly gentleman, who requested Rossetti to pronounce his opinion of their worth. Rosetti told him frankly that they lacked merit. The man then displayed more sketches. ‘These are very good!’ exclaimed Rossetti. The man said sadly that what Rossetti had praised was his own past work. He added that if only someone had extolled his efforts four decades earlier, he might eventually have fulfilled his artistic potential.

Whether or not this incident actually occurred, it contains an important truth. All of us need to be convinced that we have it in us to achieve what we set out to do. It is vital to our success. If we are not propelled by the belief that we can make something of our lives, we may drift along aimlessly and endlessly, without ever attempting anything out of the ordinary.

This was among the takeaways at the valedictory ceremony of the school where I teach. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest related an anecdote from his teenage days. On a memorable occasion, he was selected to take part in a debate. He was excited, but at the last moment, he panicked and tried to back out. A kind teacher, however, repeatedly urged him to go on stage, boosting his confidence. It is unlikely that she discerned in him the promise of future fame, but the persuasive push that she gave him placed her student on the road to renown.

Today that nervous youngster is a triple post-graduate and PhD; an academician as well as a trainer, life coach, counsellor and quizmaster. He is also a motivational speaker, one of a significant group of people who uplift others with inspiring messages. We may not be called upon to address audiences with long lofty speeches, but we can each be a source of encouragement to those close at hand.